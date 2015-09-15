BRIEF-EQS Group founds subsidiary in France
* Founds subsidiary in France / Peter van Heeke new managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 15 Mavshack publ AB :
* Agreement with GEM Investment America LLC, announced on July 10, has been terminated
* Aims to present the alternative solution chosen by board to secure long-term financing for the company soon
Source text: bit.ly/1gnQToK
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Founds subsidiary in France / Peter van Heeke new managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ONLINEGROUP SELLS AND LIQUIDATES ONLINE MARKETING IN FRANCE
* FY 2016 turnover at 25.4 million euros ($27.03 million) versus 21.4 million euros year ago