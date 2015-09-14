BRIEF-Ford Motor invests $1.2 bln in three Michigan facilities
* Says investing $850 million in Michigan assembly plant to retool plant to build new Ford Ranger and Ford Bronco
Sept 14 Txcell SA :
* Txcell granted US orphan drug designation for Col-Treg in the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis
* Txcell plans to move Col-Treg into a first clinical study in 2016, with top line results expected end 2017
