Sept 14 Chemring Group Plc :

* Current expectations for full year are unchanged

* Revenue in four-month period to Aug. 31, was 119 million stg, an increase of 23.8 percent

* Order book at Aug. 31 was 592.1 million stg, 17.8 percent higher than order book of 502.8 million stg at April 30, 2015

* Understands that non-standard ammunition order will shortly be terminated for convenience by U.S. government Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)