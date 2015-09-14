Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 14 Yellow Hat SA :
* Decides to merge with its wholly owned unit MedApp Sp. z o.o. under its plan to change business profile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order