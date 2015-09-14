REFILE-CVC launches sale of metering group Ista - sources
FRANKFURT, March 28 Buyout group CVC is launching the sale of German metering group Ista, a deal potentially worth up to 4 billion euros ($4.3 billion), people close to the matter said.
Sept 14 Arcelormittal SA :
* ArcelorMittal has supplied 3,200 tonnes of new steel grade AMLoCor blue 320 as part of a project to develop Holmsgarth Quay at port of Lerwick in the Shetland Islands
* Contractor Tulloch Developments chose ArcelorMittal to supply 3,600 tonnes of sheet piles - including 3,200t of corrosion-resistant AMLoCor - to develop the Quay's main wall and anchor wall
Source text: bit.ly/1glqZ58 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
FRANKFURT, March 28 Buyout group CVC is launching the sale of German metering group Ista, a deal potentially worth up to 4 billion euros ($4.3 billion), people close to the matter said.
LONDON, March 28 (IFR) - LCH has extended its repo clearing service to include German government debt, offering clients enhanced netting opportunities against existing cleared repo activities on the RepoClear platform.