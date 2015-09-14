Sept 14 Arcelormittal SA :

* ArcelorMittal has supplied 3,200 tonnes of new steel grade AMLoCor blue 320 as part of a project to develop Holmsgarth Quay at port of Lerwick in the Shetland Islands

* Contractor Tulloch Developments chose ArcelorMittal to supply 3,600 tonnes of sheet piles - including 3,200t of corrosion-resistant AMLoCor - to develop the Quay's main wall and anchor wall

