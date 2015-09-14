UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 14 Ulaslar Turizm :
* Sukru Tulga buys 6.72 percent stake in the company for 2.3 million lira ($751,633.99)
* Lamiye Ulas divests 250,000 C group share at 750,000 lira to Sukru Tulga
* Tevfik Mutlu Ulas sells 250,000 C group share at 750,000 lira to Sukru Tulga
* Yilmaz Ulas sells 250,000 C group share at 750,000 lira to Sukru Tulga
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.0600 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.