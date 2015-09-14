Sept 14 Putprop Ltd :
* Entered into a sale of property agreement with city of
Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality in terms of which Putprop
will dispose of Erf 482, Selby Ext 6
* Disposal was motivated in part by group's current tenant
indicating that they would not renew their lease on expiry in
Dec.2015
* Gross lettable area (GLA) of property is 13,909 square
metres and weighted average rental per square metre is currently
44.80 rand
* Disposal is not subject to any conditions precedent
* Total purchase consideration of 65 million rand, shall be
paid by purchaser within ten days of agreement date
