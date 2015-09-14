Sept 14 Putprop Ltd :

* Entered into a sale of property agreement with city of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality in terms of which Putprop will dispose of Erf 482, Selby Ext 6

* Disposal was motivated in part by group's current tenant indicating that they would not renew their lease on expiry in Dec.2015

* Gross lettable area (GLA) of property is 13,909 square metres and weighted average rental per square metre is currently 44.80 rand

* Disposal is not subject to any conditions precedent

* Total purchase consideration of 65 million rand, shall be paid by purchaser within ten days of agreement date