Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 14 Nordic Semiconductor ASA :
* Expects revenue in Q3 of $52 million - $54 million, compared with revenue of $48.9 million during Q3 2014
* Company's revenue guidance is based on lower revenue than expected due to an inventory reduction in supply chain of one of its largest customers for proprietary products
* It is expected that inventory adjustment will continue throughout Q4 of 2015, and that Nordic's revenue from this customer will return to normal seasonality levels in Q1 2016
* Despite described inventory adjustment that negatively affects its revenue growth in short term; Nordic continues to expect strong growth in time ahead Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order