Sept 14 Forst Ebnath AG :

* Entry of squeeze-out resolution into commercial register

* All shares belonging to minority shareholders are transferred to Munich Re

* Details on payment of specified cash settlement of 1,807.00 euros for each bearer share will be announced by Munich Re shortly

* Market listing of FEAG shares is expected to be discontinued in next few days