Sept 14 FFP S.A. :

* Reports H1 consolidated net income group share of 152 million euros ($171.8 million) versus 308 million euros a year ago

* Says at June 30, 2015, the net asset value per share was 132.5 euros as opposed to 94.6 euros at December 31, 2014, what represents an increase of 40 percent in the first-half period ($1 = 0.8846 euros)