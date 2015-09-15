Sept 15 Gemalto NV :

* Announces it is supplying its Sealys eCover for ePassports to Darphane, the Turkish Mint and Stamp Printing House

* According to the multi-year agreement, Gemalto is providing its ICAO Common Criteria certified software, embedded in the highly-durable passport inlay with secure microprocessor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)