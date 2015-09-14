BRIEF-WWE and Stubhub announce multi-year agreement
* Named Stubhub company's exclusive ticket resale marketplace for fans in United States and Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 14 Your Image SA :
* EveryFlow Sp. z o.o. raises its stake in company to 37.18 percent following a privately negotiated shares sale transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Named Stubhub company's exclusive ticket resale marketplace for fans in United States and Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ROME, March 28 Telecom Italia Chief Executive Flavio Cattaneo said on Tuesday he would be happy if Giuseppe Recchi stayed on as chairman, following media reports suggesting Recchi's mandate may not be renewed when it expires in May.