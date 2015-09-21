Sept 21 FCA

* FCA and PSR boards appoint new members to decision-making committees, including new chair and two deputy chairs

* These four committees are responsible for taking certain regulatory decisions on behalf of FCA and PSR

* Tim Parkes will become chair of RDC and EDC in January 2016.

* Elizabeth France has been appointed as a deputy chair of RDC and EDC

* John Hull will become a deputy chair of RDC in January 2016. Committee members Source text: (bit.ly/1MDd4Wy)