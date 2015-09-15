Sept 15 Old Mutual Plc :

* Paul Hanratty, chief operating officer, will be leaving group

* Hanratty will work and remain on board until announcement in March, 2016 of company's preliminary results

* Hanratty will remain available to group until end of his 12-month notice period which will expire on Sept. 14, 2016