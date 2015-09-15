Sept 15 Old Mutual Plc

* Board of old mutual plc announces that paul hanratty, chief operating officer, will be leaving group.

* It is envisaged that mr hanratty will work and remain on board until announcement in march 2016 of company's preliminary results for financial year ending 31 december 2015.

* Hanratty will work and remain on board until announcement in march 2016 of company's preliminary results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)