Sept 15 Old Mutual Plc
* Board of old mutual plc announces that paul hanratty, chief operating officer, will be leaving group.
* It is envisaged that mr hanratty will work and remain on board until announcement in march 2016 of company's preliminary results for financial year ending 31 december 2015.
Hanratty will work and remain on board until announcement in march 2016 of company's preliminary results
LONDON, April 6 Unilever said on Thursday it will exit its spreads business, increase its margin targets and review its dual-headed legal structure, as it aims to prove it can deliver growth following its rejection in February of a takeover proposal by Kraft Heinz.
LONDON, April 6 Gulf Keystone Petroleum, an oil producer in Iraq's Kurdistan region, cut its annual pretax loss to $17 million last year after a debt-for-equity deal saved it from going under.