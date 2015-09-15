UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 15 Sun International Ltd :
* Update on proposed relocation of Morula casino licence to Menlyn Maine
* Last remaining objection relating to proposed relocation of its Morula casino licence has been withdrawn
* Co and Goldrush Group have entered into a settlement agreement whereby Goldrush has now withdrawn its high court application
* Confident that without any further impediments to development and construction, target opening date of September 2017 will be achieved
* Goldrush will make application to relocate one of its bingo licences to Morula site and commence operations thereon once existing casino licence has been relocated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources