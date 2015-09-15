Sept 15 Renault :

* SAYS RAISES EUROPEAN AUTO MARKET GROWTH FORECAST TO 7-8 PCT IN 2015

* SAYS RAISES FRENCH AUTO MARKET GROWTH FORECAST TO 4-5 PCT IN 2015

* SAYS TRIMS GLOBAL AUTO MARKET GROWTH FORECAST TO 0-1 PCT IN 2015 FROM 1 PCT ON CHINA

* SAYS EXPECTS CHINA AUTO MARKET TO GROW 1-2 PCT IN 2015, LATAM TO DROP 23-25 PCT

* SAYS EXPECTS GLOBAL AUTO MARKET TO GROW 2-3 PCT IN 2016 THANKS TO SLIGHT PICK-UP IN CHINA

* SAYS EXPECTS EUROPEAN AUTO MARKET TO GROW 2 PCT IN 2016