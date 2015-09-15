Sept 15 Investeringsselskabet af 1. september 2015 A/S :

* Hellerup Finans A/S offers to buy up to 2/3 of shares in Investeringsselskabet af 1. september 2015

* Hellerup Finans offers to buy shares of 25 Danish crowns ($3.79) nominal value for 4.90 crowns per share in Investeringsselskabet af 1. september 2015

* Hellerup Finans offer runs from Sept. 2 to Sept. 30

* Says board gives no definite recommendation for or against accepting tender offer

