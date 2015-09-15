Sept 15 Technicolor SA :

* Acquires London-based visual effects advertising company The Mill for 259 million euros ($291.8 million) on a debt-free basis

* Acquisition adds significant financial contribution with a business that has grown revenues at a 16 pct CAGR since 2009 to reach 135 million euros in 2014 while delivering EBITDA margins of approximately 20 pct, thereby accomplishing a Technicolor's Drive 2020 strategic roadmap objective

* Transaction combined with acquisition of Cisco Connected Devices will translate into high double digit EPS accretion for full year 2016

* Says its adjusted EBITDA floor set for 2020 (at least 500 million euros) as part of its Drive 2020 strategic roadmap will be achieved by 2017 while maintaining a strong cash flow generation

* Company will update its drive 2020 financial objectives concurrent with its full year 2015 results

