Sept 15 Technicolor SA :
* Acquires London-based visual effects advertising company
The Mill for 259 million euros ($291.8 million) on a debt-free
basis
* Acquisition adds significant financial contribution with a
business that has grown revenues at a 16 pct CAGR since 2009 to
reach 135 million euros in 2014 while delivering EBITDA margins
of approximately 20 pct, thereby accomplishing a Technicolor's
Drive 2020 strategic roadmap objective
* Transaction combined with acquisition of Cisco Connected
Devices will translate into high double digit EPS accretion for
full year 2016
* Says its adjusted EBITDA floor set for 2020 (at least 500
million euros) as part of its Drive 2020 strategic roadmap will
be achieved by 2017 while maintaining a strong cash flow
generation
* Company will update its drive 2020 financial objectives
concurrent with its full year 2015 results
