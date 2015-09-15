Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 15 Easyvista SA :
* H1 revenue 10 million euros ($11.3 million) up 12 pct
* H1 operating loss 1.6 million euros
* H1 net income 1.2 million euros
* Sees an increase of 30 percent in FY 2015 SaaS revenue and a positive operating cash flow
Source text: bit.ly/1NB7VP5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)