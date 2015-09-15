Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 15 Linedata Services SA :
* H1 EBITDA 19.0 million euros ($21.4 million) versus 17.7 million euros a year ago
* H1 net profit 9.3 million euros versus 7.7 million euros a year ago
* Is expecting to see further growth in its revenues for remainder of financial year
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)