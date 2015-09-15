Sept 15 Virbac SA :
* H1 operating profit 10.0 million euros ($11.26
million)versus 49.9 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss group share 3.8 million euros versus profit of
27.8 million euros year ago
* Current operating profit - adjusted is expected to show a
real improvement in second half as compared to first half
* Current operating profit should still remain however,
lower than in second half of 2014 despite addition of Sentinel
* In 2016 sales in United States excluding Sentinel should
rebound strongly, without reaching totally level of 2014
($1 = 0.8878 euros)
