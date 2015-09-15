Sept 15 Immofinanz
* Announces its intention to sell approximately 5 million
ordinary shares ( "placing shares") in Buwog AG
* Placing shares represent approximately 5% of company's
issued share capital and a portion of underlying shares of bonds
tendered pursuant to cash option of exchange offer
* Will use proceeds of placement to partially fund payment
to bondholders who have accepted cash option of exchange offer
for Immofinanz's eur 375 million bonds exchangeable into shares
of company
* Remainder of exchange offer will be funded by available
liquidity by Immofinanz
* Placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated
bookbuilding ( "placement") to institutional investors, which
will be launched immediately following this announcement
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)