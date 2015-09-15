Sept 15 Immofinanz

* Announces its intention to sell approximately 5 million ordinary shares ( "placing shares") in Buwog AG

* Placing shares represent approximately 5% of company's issued share capital and a portion of underlying shares of bonds tendered pursuant to cash option of exchange offer

* Will use proceeds of placement to partially fund payment to bondholders who have accepted cash option of exchange offer for Immofinanz's eur 375 million bonds exchangeable into shares of company

* Remainder of exchange offer will be funded by available liquidity by Immofinanz

* Placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuilding ( "placement") to institutional investors, which will be launched immediately following this announcement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)