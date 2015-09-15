Sept 15 TiGenix NV :
* Cash position at June 30, 2015 of 22.7 million euros
($25.6 million)
* During first six-month period of 2015, total revenues
increased by 14 pct to 0.9 million euros compared to 0.8 million
euros in same period of 2014
* H1 operating loss amounted to 9.6 million euros compared
to 7.1 million euros during same period of 2014
* H1 net financial loss amounted to 1.1 million euros
compared to 0.2 million euros during same period of 2014
* H1 loss amounted to 10.6 million euros compared to 9.2
million euros for same period in 2014 (representing an increase
of 15%)
* Expects to start Phase IIa study of Cx611 in severe sepsis
in Q4 2015
* Expects to complete patient enrolment for Phase II trial
for AlloCSC-01 in acute myocardial infarction in Q4 2015
* Expects to file for marketing authorisation for Cx601 in
Europe in Q1 2016
* Expects to begin patient enrolment for Phase III trial of
Cx601 in complex perianal fistulas in Crohn's disease patients
in the United States in H2 2016
* Expects interim analysis of Phase II trial of AlloCSC-01
in acute ischaemic cardiac disease in H2 2016
