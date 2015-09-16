Sept 16 Xchanging Plc

* Announces appointment of Craig Wilson as new chief executive officer

* Craig Wilson joins Xchanging from HP Enterprise Services

* Wilson will join the Board of Xchanging plc as Chief Executive Officer Designate with effect from 1 November 2015 and will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer from 1 January 2016. Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)