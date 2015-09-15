BRIEF-Medicamen Biotech to consider conversion of warrants into shares
Medicamen Biotech Ltd says to consider the conversion of warrants into equity shares.
Sept 15 Zeltia SA :
* Says Spain-based Pharmamar sets up unit in London, United Kingdom
* New unit in London is Pharmamar's 5th unit in Europe, after Italy, Germany, France, Switzerland and Spain


Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd : Says no dividend payment for FY 2016
NatureWise Biotech & Medicals Corp : Says it plans to pay no div for 2016