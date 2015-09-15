BRIEF-Medicamen Biotech to consider conversion of warrants into shares
* Medicamen Biotech Ltd says to consider the conversion of warrants into equity shares. Source text for: http://bit.ly/2neiAsH Further company coverage:
Sept 15 Koninklijke Philips NV :
* Says to be well on track in plan to create two leading, fit-for-purpose companies, focused on the HealthTech and Lighting opportunities
* Continues to expect modest sales growth for 2015 and is focused on improving the adjusted EBITA margin
* Expects an adjusted EBITA margin in 2016 of around 11 percent
* Expect modest sales growth in 2016
* Says separation and restructuring costs are expected to impact profitability by about 200 basis points in 2016, resulting in an anticipated reported EBITA margin of about 9 percent in 2016
* Return on invested capital is expected to be more than 12 percent in 2016 Source text: philips.to/1icWT4T Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Medicamen Biotech Ltd says to consider the conversion of warrants into equity shares. Source text for: http://bit.ly/2neiAsH Further company coverage:
April 6Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd : * Says no dividend payment for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/AYZcpc Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
April 6 NatureWise Biotech & Medicals Corp : * Says it plans to pay no div for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/hldFgg Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)