Sept 15 Biohit Oyj :

* Announces promising results with Acetium lozenge in the elimination of carcinogenic acetaldehyde in saliva

* Results show that acetaldehyde exposure in oral cavity was decreased by 87.5 pct after subject sipped grappa that contains high levels of acetaldehyde

* Says acetium lozenge effectively eliminates carcinogenic acetaldehyde from saliva

