BRIEF-Medicamen Biotech to consider conversion of warrants into shares
Medicamen Biotech Ltd says to consider the conversion of warrants into equity shares.
Sept 15 Biohit Oyj :
* Announces promising results with Acetium lozenge in the elimination of carcinogenic acetaldehyde in saliva
* Results show that acetaldehyde exposure in oral cavity was decreased by 87.5 pct after subject sipped grappa that contains high levels of acetaldehyde
* Says acetium lozenge effectively eliminates carcinogenic acetaldehyde from saliva
Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd : Says no dividend payment for FY 2016
NatureWise Biotech & Medicals Corp : Says it plans to pay no div for 2016