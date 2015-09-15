Sept 15 Goldbach Group AG :

* Acquires majority stake in mobile-demand-side platform Splicky in berlin, a product of Jaduda GmbH

* Goldbach and Jaduda GmbH combine all future business activities under the umbrella of Jaduda GmbH (85 percent of its shares to be acquired by Goldbach)

* Takes over existing 17 employees of Jaduda GmbH; purchase price was not disclosed Source text: bit.ly/1NApYok Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)