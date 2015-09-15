Sept 15 Novo Nordisk A/S

* Says new data confirm Tresiba U200 delivers significantly lower rates of confirmed hypoglycaemia versus insulin glargine U100

* Says new data on Saxenda show early response predicts improvements in weight loss and cardiometabolic risk factors

* Says new Xultophy (ideglira) phase 3b trial shows improvements in patient-reported outcomes versus insulin glargine Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sabina Zawadzki)