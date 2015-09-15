BRIEF-Medicamen Biotech to consider conversion of warrants into shares
* Medicamen Biotech Ltd says to consider the conversion of warrants into equity shares. Source text for: http://bit.ly/2neiAsH Further company coverage:
Sept 15 Novo Nordisk A/S
* Says new data confirm Tresiba U200 delivers significantly lower rates of confirmed hypoglycaemia versus insulin glargine U100
* Says new data on Saxenda show early response predicts improvements in weight loss and cardiometabolic risk factors
* Says new Xultophy (ideglira) phase 3b trial shows improvements in patient-reported outcomes versus insulin glargine Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sabina Zawadzki)
* Medicamen Biotech Ltd says to consider the conversion of warrants into equity shares. Source text for: http://bit.ly/2neiAsH Further company coverage:
April 6Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd : * Says no dividend payment for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/AYZcpc Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
April 6 NatureWise Biotech & Medicals Corp : * Says it plans to pay no div for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/hldFgg Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)