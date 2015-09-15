Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 15 Ixonos Oyj :
* In Oct. 2014 Ixonos announced it delivers a cloud-based in-car digital content store for Honda based on the Ixonos Experience Store for Automotive
* The service called Honda App Center has been running on Honda's new Android head unit as a standard feature on all new Honda vehicles sold across Europe since the beginning of 2015
* Informs that from June 2015 service has also been available on Russian market Source text: bit.ly/1FK4Wf6
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)