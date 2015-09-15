BRIEF-Medicamen Biotech to consider conversion of warrants into shares
Medicamen Biotech Ltd says to consider the conversion of warrants into equity shares.
Sept 15 Olainfarm AS :
* Says preliminary consolidated sales figures for August show that sales of company have reached 6.67 million euros ($7.54 million), which is nearly same amount as in August 2014
Says according to preliminary consolidated figures, sales in eight months were 64.97 million euros, a 5 percent increase versus year ago
($1 = 0.8843 euros)
Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd : Says no dividend payment for FY 2016
NatureWise Biotech & Medicals Corp : Says it plans to pay no div for 2016