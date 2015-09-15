UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 15 Haldex AB
* Says increases provisions for product recall
* Says expects costs of 170 MSEK, up from earlier forecasted 65 MSEK
* Says Q3 will be hit by 105 MSEK in one-off costs
* Says 2014 recall campaign of one of its actuator models in the North American market is estimated to span a total of 159,000 actuators Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources