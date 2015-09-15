European shares seen lower - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
MILAN, April 6 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Sept 15 * Swiss COMCO Competition Council authorises Saint-Gobain to take control of Sika without conditions-Saint-Gobain statement. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
ZURICH, April 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 8,598 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
* Novartis to strengthen research and development pipeline by in-licensing ECF843 for ophthalmic indications