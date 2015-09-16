Sept 16 Cube ITG SA :

* An 18.8 million zloty ($5.1 million) gross offer of its unit, Data Techno Park Sp. z o.o., in a consortium with NEWIND Sp. z o.o., chosen in a tender by Slaska Siec Metropolitalna Sp. z o.o.

* The offer concerns delivery and implementation of systems and other works in a server room

* The participation of its unit in the consortium is at 61 pct

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7179 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)