BRIEF-Axamansard Insurance reports FY group pre-tax profit of 3.13 bln naira
* FY group profit before tax of 3.13 billion naira versus 2.02 billion naira year ago
Sept 16 Capelli SA :
* Announces shares consolidation so that six shares of nominal value of 1.14 euros per share will be exchanged to one new share with nominal value of 6.84 euros per share
* Shares consolidation will start on Oct. 12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY group profit before tax of 3.13 billion naira versus 2.02 billion naira year ago
* Says units expect to win hospital construction project for 376.1 million yuan ($54.54 million)