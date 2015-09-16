Sept 16 Denmark's brewer Carlsberg A/S

* Says deputy CEO and CFO Jorn P. Jensen leaves Carlsberg group by end of September 2015.

* Says a search for a successor will be initiated.

* Says Jorn P. Jensen has agreed to be available for the next months to finish a number of projects and to hand over to a new Group CFO. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Annabella Nielsen, editing by Louise Heavens)