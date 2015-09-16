UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 16 Klepper Faltbootwerft AG :
* Recently received largest single order in company history
* It is order of more than 60 boats by individual customer in defense sector
* Order volume slightly above 400 thousand euros ($450,800.00) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8873 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.