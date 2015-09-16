PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 31
March 31 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 16 ZetaDisplay AB :
* Recruits Paula Hjertberg as CFO in order to support continued expansion
* Paula comes from a similar post in the Visma Group which provides software and services
* Paula Hjertberg took up her post as ZetaDisplay CFO on Aug. 27 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Banks wanted access to Apple's contactless payment technology