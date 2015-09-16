Sept 16 Putprop Ltd :

* FY gross property revenue up 9 pct to 55 million rand

* Divided distribution of 26 cents per share

* FY net asset value of 1,219 cents per share

* Group profit for FY 64.5 million rand versus 71.5 million rand year ago

* Will continue to actively pursue acquisition of additional investments