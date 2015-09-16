BRIEF-Shenzhen Glory Medical's units expect to win hospital project for 376.1 mln yuan
* Says units expect to win hospital construction project for 376.1 million yuan ($54.54 million)
Sept 16 Analizy Online SA :
* Acquires 100 percent stake (105 shares) in Templar Wealth Management Sp. z o.o. for 181,000 zlotys ($48,500) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7308 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says units expect to win hospital construction project for 376.1 million yuan ($54.54 million)
* Banks wanted access to Apple's contactless payment technology