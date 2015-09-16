Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 16 Infotel SA :
* Confirms its year-end targets
* Expects more than 175 million euros ($197 million) of turnover and generate an operating margin broadly comparable to the 1st half of the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order