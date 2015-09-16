Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 16 Q-Free ASA :
* Receives service and maintenance order in Australia worth 21 million Norwegian crowns ($2.56 million)
* Order is extension of current agreement, for a period of three years, with an option for further extension of two years
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1916 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order