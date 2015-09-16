Sept 16 Inno-Gene SA :

* Under the company's 2015-2018 strategy, aims to double its share in the Polish genetic research market to 12 percent in 2018 from estimated 6 percent in 2015

* The strategy assumes that genetic research market will grow to 200 million zlotys ($53.7 million) in 2018 from 80 million zlotys in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7282 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)