Sept 16 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA :

* Anheuser-Busch InBev statement regarding SABMiller

* Confirms that it has made an approach to SABMiller's board of directors regarding a combination of two companies

* AB InBev's intention is to work with SABMiller's board toward a recommended transaction

* There can be no certainty that this approach will result in an offer or agreement

