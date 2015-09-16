UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 16 Societa per la Bonifica dei Terreni Ferraresi e per Imprese Agricole SpA Societa :
* Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting approves capital increase of maximum 32 million euros ($36.07 million) premium included
* To issue new ordinary shares of nominal value of 1.03 euro per share
* Shares to be offered to shareholders as an option in proportion to the number of shares held
* Subscription deadline is December 31, 2015
Source text: bit.ly/1QhuuFR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.