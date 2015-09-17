BRIEF-ASTA signs contract worth 285.3 mln won
* Says it signed a 285.3 million won contract with Shanghai Fosun Long March Medical Science Co., Ltd to provide Linear MALDI-TOF MS
Sept 17 Vivoline Medical AB :
* Said on Wednesday a study had showed that Lung Perfusion with Vivoline LS1 leads to reduced risk of rejection after lung transplantation
* Study was carried out at University of Manchester, Manchester Collaborative Centre for Inflammation Research, in cooperation with Lunds Universitet
