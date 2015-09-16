Sept 16 Evolva Holding SA :
* At end of subscription period on Sept 16, 2015,
subscription rights for 61,372,443 new registered shares had
been validly exercised, representing 98.3 pct of new registered
shares offered
* Number of new registered shares subscribed for includes
approximately 1.9 million new shares for which an existing
shareholder could not exercise subscription rights due to
technical reasons
* Will receive gross proceeds in amount of 57.4 million
Swiss francs ($59.24 million) which will be used to support
stevia launch and other growth initiatives
