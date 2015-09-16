Sept 16 Korian SA :

* Reports H1 net loss of 28.5 million euros ($32.2 million) versus loss of 44.2 million euros a year ago

* H1 EBITDA is 171.7 million euros versus 123.1 million euros a year ago

* H1 revenue is 1,264 million euros, up by 32.6 percent

* Says is confident it can reach the financial targets set for 2015 and revenue of 3 billion euros in 2017