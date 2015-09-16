BRIEF-Da An Gene Co., Ltd. of Sun Yat-sen University units to set up industrial buyout fund with partners
March 31 Da An Gene Co., Ltd. of Sun Yat-sen University:
Sept 16 Le Noble Age SA :
* Reports H1 revenue is 222.4 million euros ($251.7 million) versus 180.5 million euros a year ago
* H1 net income group share of 5.2 million euros, up 14.3 percent
* H1 operating income is 16.8 million versus 12.0 million euros a year ago
* Confirms 2015 outlook
* Confirms 2015 15 percent growth in exploitation revenue with organic growth close to 5 percent
Source text: bit.ly/1FN2GUm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8835 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 Da An Gene Co., Ltd. of Sun Yat-sen University:
March 31 Da An Gene Co., Ltd. of Sun Yat-sen University: